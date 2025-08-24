Income tax filing: Top 10 things Demat account holders must keep in mind

Income tax filing 2025: Demat account holders, it nearing the deadline for the income tax filing this year, so if you still have to file your ITR, here's are the top 10 things to keep in mind — from which types of income, to which form to fill.
Individuals open a Demat account to track and manage their investments in company stocks, mutual funds and bonds, besides other securities. While usually opened with a bank, you could also have a Demat account with an online brokerage.
Notably, all earnings made through the sale of your securities, like dividend income, interest income, short-term capital gains (STGC) and long-term capital gains (LTCG) are taxable as per the Income Tax Act, 1961. Notably, the funds or holdings in a Demat account aren't directly taxable.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.