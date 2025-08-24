Income tax filing: Top 10 things Demat account holders must keep in mind

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated24 Aug 2025, 10:47 PM IST
Income tax filing 2025: Demat account holders, it nearing the deadline for the income tax filing this year, so if you still have to file your ITR, here's are the top 10 things to keep in mind — from which types of income, to which form to fill.

Individuals open a Demat account to track and manage their investments in company stocks, mutual funds and bonds, besides other securities. While usually opened with a bank, you could also have a Demat account with an online brokerage.

Notably, all earnings made through the sale of your securities, like dividend income, interest income, short-term capital gains (STGC) and long-term capital gains (LTCG) are taxable as per the Income Tax Act, 1961. Notably, the funds or holdings in a Demat account aren't directly taxable.

Here are the top 10 things taxpayers with Demat accounts must keep in mind while filing their ITR this year:

  • Profits earned from sale of bonds, debentures, mutual funds, stocks and other securities are taxable under the I-T Act.
  • Once a Demat account is opened, completing the KYC (with linked PAN and Aadhaar) immediately alerts the IT Department, and transactions will be reflected in your Form 26AS.
  • To declare your earnings from your Demat account, get the account statement from your bank or broker, and a transactions statement from your depository participant (DP) i.e. the NSDL or CDSL.

  • You will also have to login to your I-T filing account and validate your Demat account to add it to your income tax details.
  • STGC are the profits made from sale of stocks, ETFs, or mutual funds within a year of purchasing any of the above mentioned securities.
  • A flat 15 per cent securities transaction tax (STT) is imposed on all STCG Demat account gains, even if your total income is below the exemption level.
  • Profits made on securities held over a period exceeding 12 months, are considered LTCG, where any gains over 1 lakh are taxed at 10 per cent of the amount earned.

  • Besides these, you can also earn dividend income, which is earned from companies providing you money for their shares you own. This does not have a separate tax and is usually taxable at your applicable tax slab. As a practice, companies deduct 10 per cent on dividends above 5,000 per year (with PAN provided), and 20 per cent without PAN.
  • There is also interest income, which is derived from debt securities or bonds held in a Demat account.
  • You must declare your Demat account income while filing ITR and can either use ITR-1 form (if no capital gains), ITR-2 form (if your don't have business income), or ITR-3 form (if trading is your business).

