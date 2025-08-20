Income tax filing: Missed the early train? Here's a checklist of required documents for smoother ITR process

Income tax returns: It is the tax season once again, and while the e-filing process for income tax returns (ITR) has become quicker and easier over the years, the process can still be daunting for for first-time filers.
Salaried individuals overwhelmed by the process — from what documents are required, to which forms is the one to fill, and what is the last date of filing — can use this simple checklist to ensure that they are properly prepared before filing ITR.
Before filing your ITR keep the following documents ready as applicable:
