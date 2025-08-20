Income tax filing: Missed the early train? Here's a checklist of required documents for smoother ITR process

Income tax returns: It is the tax season once again, and while the e-filing process for income tax returns (ITR) has become quicker and easier over the years, the process can still be daunting for for first-time filers.

Salaried individuals overwhelmed by the process — from what documents are required, to which forms is the one to fill, and what is the last date of filing — can use this simple checklist to ensure that they are properly prepared before filing ITR.

ITR filing: Checklist of documents to keep ready Before filing your ITR keep the following documents ready as applicable:

Form 16 from current employer, and former employer if you changed jobs mid-year. This is TDS certificate provided by your employer details your salary, deductions claimed, and exemptions availed, which are essential for filing your ITR.

PAN Card,

Aadhaar Card (PAN-Aadhaar must be linked), and

Investment proofs (including bank deposits, PPF deposits, etc.), home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.

You can also access your Form 26AS from the TRACES website. This document summarises income on which TDS has been deducted, which is crucial for accurate tax filing.

Further, the income tax website, also provides an Annual Information Statement (AIS), which includes details such as interest income, dividends, securities transactions, and foreign remittances, pre-filled in your ITR form for ease.

Top 5 things to remember while filing ITR Keep in mind that all Indian residents are required to file their ITR for income tax purpose and report earnings from various sources such as salary, profits from business, gains from sale of real estate, capital gains, interest and dividend payments, etc.

The deadline for filing your ITR for FY24-25 (AY25-26) without incurring penalties for delayed returns this year is September 15, 2025. You can still file a delayed ITR till December 31, 2025, but this would cost you upwards of ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 10,000 depending on the duration of the delay and your taxable amount.

1,000 to 10,000 depending on the duration of the delay and your taxable amount. To file your ITR, visit the official income tax department website and log in with your User ID and password. If this is the first time you are filing your tax online, you must register using PAN, Aadhaar and other related details via the website.

The answer to the new vs. old tax regime debate depends completely on how much you earn and what deductable investments you can show. You can use online tax calculators to determine which option minimises your tax liability, or consult with a financial planner or your chartered accountant (CA), for the best course of action.

According to the Income Tax Department, taxpayers who have made a mistake in their ITR can make corrections using Revised Returns. Please note that once filed, a revised return replaces the original ITR that was submitted.

