Income tax filing deadline 2026 LIVE Updates: Who needs to submit their returns by 31 July?

Income tax filing deadline 2026 LIVE Updates: With the deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2026-27 (FY 2025–26) approaching soon, millions of taxpayers are rushing to complete their filings and avoid penalties, interest and compliance notices.
This deadline applies to resident individuals who files ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-2 and do not need to undergo audit. Such taxpayers include most salaried employees, pensioners and students, with income up to ₹50 lakh from two house properties, interest, dividends, long-term capital gains up to ₹1.25 lakh, or other sources.
The ITR filing deadline for those submitting ITR-1 and ITR-2 is on July 31, 2026. A taxpayer can file their returns on the income tax department's e-filing portal, as well as fintech platforms which also offer ITR services at a cost.
However, not every taxpayer is required to file their ITR by 31 July. Those people with business or professional income filing ITR-3, as well as those opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under ITR-4 (Sugam), have a later due date. Here's when such taxpayers need to file their returns:
No, the government has not announced any extension of the 31 July ITR filing due date so far.
When taxpayers faced technical glitches while filing their returns last year, the tax department extended the ITR filing deadline not once but twice, from July 31 to September 15 and then to September 16. However, tax experts have repeatedly warned that a similar relief may not be given this year.
The most common reason for mandatory ITR filing is when your total income exceeds the basic exemption limit.
Under the old tax regime, the exemption limit is:
Under the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is ₹4 lakh for all age groups.
This live blog will track the latest updates on who must file by 31 July, who gets additional time, penalties for missing the deadline, important ITR forms, filing portal developments, and expert guidance for last-minute taxpayers.
When preparing to file your returns, you must keep a few documents ready before starting the process. These include:
If you want to avoid receiving an income tax notice, you must ensure that the following conditions are met before filing your ITR:
Though the government extended the ITR deadline last year due to technical glitches, a similar relief may not be given to taxpayers for Assessment Year 2026-27, tax experts have repeatedly warned.
A deadline extension may not happen as the government has already staggered this year's ITR filing deadlines based on when the tax return forms were notified. The ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms were released ahead of schedule, allowing taxpayers to begin filing as usual, according to Archit Gupta, CEO of Cleartax.
On top of that, the MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said earlier that the government is also taking multiple measures to ensure stability is maintained on the e-filing portal. Here are the steps taken:
ITR-2 becomes mandatory when a resident taxpayer's income exceeds ₹50 lakh and their financial profile is more complex than what can be reported in ITR-1. A taxpayer must file this form in these situations:
ITR-1 is generally filed by resident individuals with a total annual income of up to ₹50 lakh. Their income must be limited to the following sources:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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