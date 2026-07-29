Income tax filing deadline 2026 LIVE Updates: Who needs to submit their returns by 31 July?

Income tax filing deadline 2026 LIVE Updates: With the deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2026-27 (FY 2025–26) approaching soon, millions of taxpayers are rushing to complete their filings and avoid penalties, interest and compliance notices.

This deadline applies to resident individuals who files ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-2 and do not need to undergo audit. Such taxpayers include most salaried employees, pensioners and students, with income up to ₹50 lakh from two house properties, interest, dividends, long-term capital gains up to ₹1.25 lakh, or other sources.

When is the ITR filing deadline?

The ITR filing deadline for those submitting ITR-1 and ITR-2 is on July 31, 2026. A taxpayer can file their returns on the income tax department's e-filing portal, as well as fintech platforms which also offer ITR services at a cost.

However, not every taxpayer is required to file their ITR by 31 July. Those people with business or professional income filing ITR-3, as well as those opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under ITR-4 (Sugam), have a later due date. Here's when such taxpayers need to file their returns:

August 31, 2026: Salary from freelance or business income that does not require tax audit.

Salary from freelance or business income that does not require tax audit. October 31, 2026: Business or professional income requiring a tax audit.

Has the tax department extended the deadline?

No, the government has not announced any extension of the 31 July ITR filing due date so far.

When taxpayers faced technical glitches while filing their returns last year, the tax department extended the ITR filing deadline not once but twice, from July 31 to September 15 and then to September 16. However, tax experts have repeatedly warned that a similar relief may not be given this year.

Who needs to file an ITR?

The most common reason for mandatory ITR filing is when your total income exceeds the basic exemption limit.

Under the old tax regime, the exemption limit is:

₹ 2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years

2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years ₹ 3 lakh for senior citizens (60 years but less than 80 years of age)

3 lakh for senior citizens (60 years but less than 80 years of age) ₹ 5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years or more)

Under the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is ₹4 lakh for all age groups.

This live blog will track the latest updates on who must file by 31 July, who gets additional time, penalties for missing the deadline, important ITR forms, filing portal developments, and expert guidance for last-minute taxpayers.