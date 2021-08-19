Income tax filing for AY2021-22: Things you should remember to do

For the new regime, introduced during Budget 2020, the number of tax slabs is higher than the old tax regime. For example, in the old tax slab, anyone earning above ₹10 lakh yearly is required to pay 30% tax on their income. Now in the new tax regime, this category has been split into 2 slabs. Under the new regime, a person earning between ₹10 to 12.50 lakh annually is required to pay 25% tax on income, while people earning above that falls under the 30% tax slab.

