Income tax filing for foreign remittances relaxed amid new portal woes

Income tax that call for mandatory online filing of returns for foreign remittances has been relaxed. Taxpayers can now file Form 15 CA and Form 15 CB manually till June 30, Ministry of Finance said. The decision was taken in view of rampant glitches on the new income tax filing online portal.

"As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance," the ministry said on Monday.

"In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal, www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid Forms in manual format to the authorised dealers till June 30, 2021. Authorised dealers are advised to accept such Forms till June 30th, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances," the Finance Ministry further added.

A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date in order to generate the Document Identification Number.

Any payment made by a resident Indian to a non-resident has to be declared in Form 15CA, wherein the resident states that tax on such a transaction has been deducted.

Form 15 CB is a certificate issued by a chartered accountant establishing that the provisions of the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) and the Income-tax Act have been followed in tax deductions regarding the foreign remittances declared in Form 15 CA.

The new e-filing portal remains, launched on June 7 to ease the tax filing process and issue of refunds, remains mired in glitches. Even a week after launch, taxpayers are facing difficulties in logging in to the portal. Even if they do manage to get in, carrying out actions like filing tax return forms or responding to tax notices are proving to be difficult.

