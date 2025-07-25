Income tax filing FY 2024-25: Common delays, penalties, and how to avoid them

Many taxpayers delay and put off filing their income tax returns (ITRs) until the last moment. This leads to delay in refunds, avoidable stress and possibility of financial penalties. Even though over the years the process of income tax filing has become simpler, procrastination continues to complicate the process for taxpayers.
Here is why delays take place and how you can avoid them this year i.e., while filing the tax returns for the financial year (FY) 2024-25.
Taxpayers generally wait for the official release of updated ITR forms along with filing utilities. This usually comes after the previous financial year has ended. Important documents such as Form 16, Form 16A, annual information statements (AIS) are generally available only after mid June. In such a case, filing of tax returns before receiving the complete set of documents may result in data mismatches and incorrect income tax return calculations.
Confusion around the default tax regime along with recent updates on the income tax portal have also made many salaried and first time income tax filers hesitant to start early. The income tax submission deadline has also been extended to September 15, 2025 to help taxpayers in filing taxes in a timely manner.
Therefore, delays are not just due to technical difficulties. Many taxpayers feel overwhelmed and confused by the paperwork along with the fear of making submission mistakes. There’s also a tendency to assume that there is always more time, until the deadline comes extremely close causing more stress.
CA Ruchika Bhagat, MD, Neeraj Bhagat & Co., explains, “Tax filing often takes a backseat due to fear of errors or the mental block associated with finances. People delay it thinking there’s always more time, only to panic near the deadline. The solution lies in setting a specific date, breaking the task into smaller steps, and treating filing as a financial responsibility, not a burden.”
The objective behind filing taxes early is to try and ensure that you receive refunds faster. Sometimes within two to three weeks. Filing on time also helps in avoiding late fees, unwanted errors and brings clarity and peace of mind. Most importantly it permits you to focus on planning your finances for the rest of the year in an efficient manner.
If you miss the ITR deadline for FY 2024-25 i.e., September 15, 2025, then the income tax department may levy a penalty under Section 234F based on your income level.
|Income level
|Filing after due date but on or before 31 Dec 2025
|Late filing fee (Section 234F)
|Up to ₹2.5 lakh
|Yes
|No penalty
|Above ₹2.5 lakh but up to ₹5 lakh
|Yes
|₹1,000
|Above ₹5 lakh
|Yes
|₹5,000
Note: The above table is illustrative in nature and is open to change and amendments as per the provisions of the income tax act. For personalised legal or tax advice, please consult a qualified tax advisor or lawyer.
Therefore, to ensure that you save yourself from the hassle of paying late fines, fees and filing complicated forms it is important for you to take proactive steps and ensure that your income tax return is filed within the stipulated time.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional tax advice. For personalised guidance, please consult a certified Chartered Accountant or a qualified tax advisor.
