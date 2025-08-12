Income Tax Filing FY 2024-25: Which ITR form should you choose based on your income?

The nation's Income Tax Department has extended the ITR-filing deadline for the current assessment year to 15th September, 2025. This extension provides taxpayers additional breathing room beyond the original 31st July cutoff date.

Furthermore, by early August, some 2.51 crore returns have already been filed, with 2.43 crore verified and 1.13 crore processed. The objective for the taxpayers, hence, is to ensure that they submit their returns within the stipulated time, following the laid-down guidelines efficiently.

Who can file which ITR form? Taxpayers must choose the correct ITR form based on their past tax filing history and current income profile. The e-filing portal and downloadable Excel/JSON utilities are readily available for all forms. These forms are briefly explained below:

ITR-1 (Sahaj): This form is for resident individuals with income of up to ₹ 50 lakh from salary, one house property, along with other sources. It excludes lottery wins and funds generated through capital gains.

ITR-2: For individuals and Hindu Undivided Family (HUFs) who have income from several different sources, such as capital gains, more than a single house property, or foreign assets. Still, this does not include business income.

ITR-3: For individuals and HUFs with income from business or profession, where the income is not computed under the presumptive taxation scheme. It also applies to an individual earning income as a partner in a firm or having income from both a business/ profession. Freelance and consultancy work fall under this category.

ITR-4 (Sugam): For resident individuals, HUFs, and firms other than LLPs with income up to ₹ 50 lakh under the presumptive taxation scheme.

ITR-5: This form covers partnership firms, LLPs, AOPs, BOIs, trusts, and societies, with new fields for MSME registration, start-up deductions, and virtual digital assets, i.e., cryptocurrency reporting.

ITR-6: This applies to companies liable to be taxed that are not registered as charitable or religious trusts.

ITR-7: Utilised by entities such as charitable trusts, political parties that are mandated to file returns under specific provisions of Section 139.

How to file ITR online for FY 2024-25 Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal by entering your PAN and password. Select the applicable ITR form in your case based on your income sources. Enter or import details using the Excel or JSON utility. This helps in preventing common mistakes and errors. Carefully check, validate, and preview your return to ensure complete accuracy. E-verify the return through Aadhaar-based OTP. Keep in mind that e-verification is crucial within the stipulated time to avoid invalidation of your return. It is indispensable to ensure that there are no errors in bank details, a mismatch in TDS data, or an omission of exempt income. These irregularities can delay refunds, create complications, and even result in the issuing of tax notices.

Taxpayers, hence in their best interest, are advised to cross-check Form 26AS, AIS, and bank statements before final submission. Focus on ensuring accuracy that could prevent future notices or penalties.

Common mistakes to keep a tab on Don’t submit incorrect bank details, incorrect income, or TDS data. Don’t omit exempt income data, bank interest, PPF interest, or agricultural income. Carefully match Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), and other related documents. Hence, as a prudent taxpayer, always take professional help and cross-verify all financial data before submission to ensure quick refunds and avoid notices.

