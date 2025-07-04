Income Tax Filing: IT Dept launches ‘TAXASSIST’ to help with queries and notices | Here is how it works

Months ahead of the 15 September 2025 deadline for filing income tax returns for FY 2024–25, the Income Tax Department has launched a support service called ‘TAXASSIST’ to help taxpayers with queries and notices during the current filing season.

As part of this campaign, the Income Tax Department sends messages or emails to taxpayers, reminding them of important notices or other tax-related actions.

Describing the latest initiative, the Income Tax Department said: “Introducing TAXASSIST, your go-to support for all tax concerns! From helping you navigate departmental communications and keeping your finances in check, to reminding you of key tax deadlines. This campaign is designed to guide, support, and simplify.”

An illustration The post shared an example highlighting three scenarios in which a taxpayer claimed a deduction under Section 80GGC—a provision that allows tax deductions for donations made to political parties or electoral trusts. The Income Tax Department outlined these scenarios to show how TAXASSIST can assist taxpayers in managing and responding to 80GGC-related claims.

Scenario 1- Deduction claimed mistakenly If a taxpayer mistakenly claims a deduction under Section 80GGC, TAXASSIST will advise them to revise the return or file an updated income tax return (ITR-U), pay the due taxes and interest, or return any excess refund. The department further warned that ignoring such communication could lead to scrutiny or penalties.

Scenario 2 - Fraudulent 80GGC claim If a taxpayer fraudulently claims a deduction under Section 80GGC by making fake or non-genuine political donations, the Income Tax Department treats it as tax evasion. In such cases, TAXASSIST will prompt the taxpayer to revise their income tax return or file an updated return (ITR-U), and pay the due taxes and interest to avoid legal action.

Scenario 3 - Made a genuine donation under 80GGC. If a taxpayer has donated to a legally registered political party, TAXASSIST advises them to retain valid donation receipts and proof of bank transactions, as these may be required for verification.