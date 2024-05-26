Income Tax: Filing ITR early this time? Here are 8 key strategies to optimise tax savings
Understand the importance of early tax planning to maximize tax savings and minimize tax liability. Decide on the beneficial tax regime based on your tax situation and explore different tax-saving options to reduce taxable income effectively.
A new financial year (FY) has begun, and with it comes the opportunity to strategically manage your taxes. In other words, it’s the right time to think about reducing your tax burden and freeing up resources to achieve your financial goals through efficient tax planning. After all, we make money to spend it, save it, or invest it. Why not do these in a tax-efficient way that maximises your tax savings and minimises your tax liability?