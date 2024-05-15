Income Tax: Filing ITR early this time? It is vital to know these 5 key points
Income tax return filing deadline of July 31 is exactly 75 days from now. The tax department has already released the requisite forms. You can check the form that is applicable in your case, and you can then start the process to avoid the last-minute glitches
The financial year 2023-24 culminated exactly 45 days ago and the last date to file income tax return (ITR) of July 31 is 75 days ahead. Although you still have ample time to get your act together and file your return at a later stage, this is high time for an individual taxpayer to at least begin the income tax e-filing process.