Money
ITR filing: Last minute mistakes to avoid when filing your income tax returns
Shipra Singh 7 min read 29 Jul 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Summary
- As the deadline to file your income tax returns for FY2023-24 approaches on 31 July, Mint brings you the details of changed document requirements for claiming deductions under various heads, along with last-minute checks you need to do to file an error free ITR before the deadline.
The last date to file your Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2023-24 is fast approaching on 31 July, and if you haven't completed the exercise yet, you are cutting it rather close.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less