“When the taxpayers tendered their shares for buyback, all of these were debited from their CDSL (Central Depository Services Ltd) account. However, not all shares were accepted and the remaining were returned to the taxpayers. So, while the broker’s statement is showing the value of the actual shares sold, the CDSL statement is showing the value of all the shares that were tendered, which is leading to the mismatch," Batra explained.