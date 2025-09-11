Last-minute tax filing? What you absolutely must know before hitting 'submit'
Shipra Singh 7 min read 11 Sept 2025, 05:39 pm IST
Summary
Leaving tax filing until the last minute carries its own risks. Important disclosures might be overlooked, or supporting documents may be unavailable. New regulations can also confuse taxpayers if the finer details are overlooked.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) is drawing near. Although the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date from 31 July to 15 September, experts believe no further relief is likely.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story