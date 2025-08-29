Income Tax: Filing return for the first time? This is how you can register on e-filing portal

Income Tax: The last date to file an income tax return for FY 2024-25 is September 15. If you have already filed your return, you could be waiting for a tax refund. However, if you are a first-time taxpayer, the chances are that you have not registered on the income tax e-filing portal yet.

Here, we share a step-by-step guide to help first-time taxpayers register on the website.

How to register on I-T portal: A step-by-step guide I. Visit the official website incometax.gov.in and click on the register button on the top-right corner of the homepage.

II. Select your ‘user type’ and choose taxpayer as your user type and click 'continue'.

III. Now, you have to enter your Permanent Account Number and click 'validate'.

IV. Enter the OTP which is sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to continue.

V. Enter the basic details including full name, date of birth (DOB), gender and residential status. Click ‘continue’ to proceed.

VI. Enter a valid mobile number, a valid email ID and complete communication or residential address.

VII. Now you will receive two separate 6-digit OTPs on your mobile number and email ID entered in the previous step.

Enter both OTPs in the respective fields to verify your details. If you did not receive them, click on 'Resend OTP'

VIII. Review the details entered. If everything is correct, click on confirm to proceed.

IX. Set your login credentials, create a strong password, and re-enter the same password to confirm.

Meanwhile, some taxpayers are disgruntled because they cannot download necessary forms from the Income Tax (I-T) e-filing portal.

Sumit Sharma, an X user, has posted on the social media platform that AIS, TIS and 26AS are not working while more than 3 crore ITRs are yet to be filed.