Tax systems prove taxing for taxpayers
Summary
- The taxation process should not leave taxpayers scratching their heads, trying to figure out how to ensure they are charged the right amount. Should this not be the least taxpayers deserve?
The income tax department's online tax return filing and processing system has proved to be a vast improvement over the old manual system. However, more than a decade after the online system was launched, taxpayers continue to face difficulties, best exemplified by a recent Supreme Court order.