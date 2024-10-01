Tax systems prove taxing for taxpayers

A perennial problem

In this case, the demanded amounts were large enough for the taxpayer to take up the matter in court and pursue it up to the Supreme Court. There are thousands of cases of taxpayers with smaller demands, where their applications for rectifying the system's mistakes go unheeded. They are, therefore, left with no choice but to file appeals against such incorrect demands. This results in unnecessary waste of money and time for taxpayers. Not only that, appeals remain undecided for years on end, leaving the threat of outstanding demand hanging as a sword over the taxpayers. Often, notices are received to make payment for such demands or to adjust them against subsequent years' refunds, which have to be responded to promptly.