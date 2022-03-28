Income tax: Here is why March 31 is important for taxpayers

Income tax: Here is why March 31 is important for taxpayers1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
The end of the financial year is very relevant for taxpayers
The ongoing Financial Year 2021-22 is coming to an end on March 31, 2022. The end of any financial is crucial for salaried taxpayers. Make sure as an assessee you complete a few important things before March 31. Let's take a look at a few important things before March 31.
1) Aadhaar card, PAN linking: The last date to link PAN and Aadhar is 31st March, and if not done then PAN will be deactivated and a fine of up to ₹10,000 can be imposed on the assessee.
2) Filing of belated returns for FY 2020-21: Belated returns for this financial return can be filed with a penalty of ₹1000 / 5000 can be done on or before 31st March 2022. No ITR can be filed for the relevant FY either physically or electronically after 31st March 2022.
3) E-verification of ITRs: E-verification of ITRs filed for FY 19-20 can be done till 31st March 2021. It is a one-time relaxation given by CBDT to taxpayers who have not e-verified their ITR for FY 19-20 till now, can get it done any time on or before the specified date.
4) Payment of advance tax: The last instalment due date for payment of advance tax is due by 15th March 2022. However, the assessee can deposit the advance tax for FY 21-22 anytime on or before 31st March 2022.
5) Investment in tax-saving schemes: The last date to invest in tax saving schemes for FY 21-22 is 31st March 2022.
