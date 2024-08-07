ITR filing: How can taxpayers check their income tax refund status online? A step-by-step guide

The income tax department usually takes four to five weeks to issue a refund. But if you do not receive the refund on time, you can check the intimation received from the income tax department.

MintGenie Team
Published7 Aug 2024, 10:17 PM IST
Taxpayers can also file a belated income tax return before December 31.
Taxpayers can also file a belated income tax return before December 31.

Now that you have filed your income tax returns, you must be wondering when you will receive your income tax (I-T) refund. And if you have not yet filed your return, you can still file a belated return before December 31, 2024, by paying a penalty.

For more details about filing a belated return, you can read this Livemint article.

Normally, the income tax department takes four to five weeks to issue a refund. But when you do not receive the refund on time, it is imperative to check the intimation received from the income tax department.

Also Read | How much time does it take to get tax refunds after filing ITR?

What if there was a query from the tax department or the department rejected your return as an incomplete one? So, keep checking for any information that you may have received from the tax department.

If this is not the case, you must check the status of your income tax refund.

You need the following to check the income tax refund status:

1. User ID and Password: It is a given that you need a user ID and password to log into the system.

2. PAN is linked with Aadhaar: Also, your PAN should be linked to Aadhaar.

3. ITR filed claiming refund: Additionally, to be able to check the status of a refund, you must have filed your income tax return which claims a refund.

Also Read | Income Tax: Want to update your ITR? You can file an updated tax return

Steps to follow to check your I-T refund status:

1. At the outset, you need to visit the e-filing portal: eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/

2. Now you are supposed to enter the user ID and password.

3. In case your PAN is not linked with your Aadhaar, you will see a pop-up message that your PAN is made inoperative as it is not linked with your Aadhaar. In order to link your PAN with Aadhaar, click on 'Link Now' button, otherwise click ‘Continue’.

4. Now you can go to the e-file tab > income tax returns > view filed returns.

5. You can now check the refund status for the desired assessment year.

6. Now you can view details. You can also check the life cycle of filed ITRs.

Also Read | Missed ITR filing July 31 deadline? Check the penalties you need to pay

7. Now there could be four different scenarios:

This is how it will appear when a refund is issued.

A. The refund is issued

B. The refund has been issued, but only partially.

C. The department has adjusted the full refund.

D. The tax refund is failed

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 10:17 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceITR filing: How can taxpayers check their income tax refund status online? A step-by-step guide

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue