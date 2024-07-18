Income Tax: How do taxpayers with multiple income sources file their ITRs differently?

Filing an income tax return is easier for individuals who have only one source of income, particularly if it is from salary. Chances are, you’ll qualify to use the ITR-1 form, renowned for its straightforward filing process. Additionally, as a salaried individual, your employer should furnish you with Form 16, which includes most of the details required for pre-filling the Income Tax Return (ITR) form. Someone earning solely from salary typically encounters fewer deductions and calculations.
Although filing for a single income source is simpler, many individuals have income from multiple sources, which can complicate the process. However, there are effective ways to manage this situation.
Hiren Thakkar, Chartered Accountant Proprietor, Hiren S Thakkar & Associates shared, “Use ITR 1 - for Salary and Pension Income, ITR -2 for Multiple income except income from business and Profession, like Salary, Capital Gain and Rent Income. ITR-3 for Income from Business and Profession and any other income. ITR-4 for Income under Business and Profession but Opted presumptive taxation.”
Filing ITRs with multiple income sources can be overwhelming for individuals unfamiliar with tax terminology and regulations. Here are the reasons why it can pose difficulties:
In the end, the optimal approach hinges on your familiarity with tax processes and the intricacy of your income streams. If you find yourself overwhelmed, consulting a tax advisor or Chartered Accountant can guarantee an accurate and efficient filing of your ITR.