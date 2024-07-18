Filing an income tax return is easier for individuals who have only one source of income, particularly if it is from salary. Chances are, you’ll qualify to use the ITR-1 form, renowned for its straightforward filing process. Additionally, as a salaried individual, your employer should furnish you with Form 16, which includes most of the details required for pre-filling the Income Tax Return (ITR) form. Someone earning solely from salary typically encounters fewer deductions and calculations.

