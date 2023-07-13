For assets bought before 1st April 2001, the assessee can take the fair market value of the asset on 1st April 2001. Since the cost for which your father had bought is not readily available and since the same was purchased before 1st April 2001, you can take the fair market value of the plot as of 1st April 2001 as the cost for computing the long-term capital gains. For arriving at fair market value on 1st April, 2002, you need to obtain a valuation certificate from a Registered Valuer. The fair market value of the plot for this purpose under no circumstance can be higher than the stamp duty valuation on that date. Though the law allows you to take your cost of acquisition as the cost incurred by the previous owner in case of any asset received as gifts it does not explicitly provide that the indexation benefit shall also be available from the date on which the paid-for previous owner acquired it. So strictly speaking though you can take the market value of the property as of 1st April 2001 as your cost but the benefit of indexation would be available to you from August 20114 if one goes by the strict legal provisions. However, Gujrat High Court, Delhi High Court, and Bombay High Court have held that since the cost to the previous paid-for owner is to be substituted, the indexation should also be allowed from the date of purchase by the previous owner or 1- 4-2001 in case fair market value as on that date is adopted. Since the fair market value as of 1st April 2001 is not available it is not possible to compute the exact capital gains. But the sale price as reduced by the indexed capital cost will be your taxable long-term capital gains.