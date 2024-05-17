Income Tax: How to authenticate notice issued by the department? A step-by-step guide
One way to check the authenticity of notice sent by the tax department is to cross check the email ID from where it is sent. Alternatively, you can authenticate the veracity of notice by visiting the tax department website.
Have you ever received any income tax notice mentioning a defect in your return? This is sufficient to send a chill down the spine of a ‘common man’ or a ‘common woman’. However, anxiety is not going to take you anywhere. First of all, you need to authenticate the notice sent from the department before you act upon it.