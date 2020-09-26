Income tax: How to comply with cash transaction obligations?

The scope of coverage of cash transactions also increased with the introduction of TDS on cash withdrawals. Persons withdrawing cash will now face TDS, where rates are higher for those who have not filed their tax returns. In the case of a person who has not filed income tax returns for the past three years, the TDS rate is 2% on cash withdrawal in excess of ₹20 lakh and up to ₹1 crore, and TDS rate is 5% on withdrawal above ₹1 crore. In other cases, a TDS rate of 2% on cash withdrawal above ₹1 crore is applicable. The TDS provisions are applied after considering the aggregate of all withdrawals from all the accounts maintained with a bank.