Income Tax: How to minimise tax liabilities while maximising investment returns?
To minimize tax liability, retail investors should diversify their portfolio with tax-exempt assets and choose between dividend and growth stocks wisely. Investing in assets with indexation benefits and utilizing systematic withdrawals from equity funds can further reduce tax burden.
Almost threefold growth has occurred in Indian benchmarks over the past decade. The meteoric rise of the stock market has also attracted retail investors' participation in India's equity markets. Income from investments attracts taxes in the form of dividend distribution tax (DDT), long-term capital gains (LTCG), and short-term capital gains (STCG), which individual investors must understand carefully. If investors do not engage in proactive tax management, these taxes have the potential to reduce their total returns.