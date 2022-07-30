Income tax: How to value a flat bought before 2001 for computation of gains

For computation of long term capital gains, we are getting valuation done as on 1.4.2001 of a flat acquired by my father in 1999 in Chennai. It is being done by a registered valuer. For this purpose, the valuer has taken the guideline value as per the sub-registrar as on 1.4.2001. He has added 13% for the registration fee and stamp duty applicable as on 1.4.2001 in Chennai. I wanted your advice on whether the 13% can be added to the guideline value of land to arrive at the cost of land.

