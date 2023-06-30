Income tax: How Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India will impact HUF (Hindu Undivided Families) tax outgo3 min read 30 Jun 2023, 01:09 PM IST
The demand for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India is increasing. If implemented, it will impact income tax laws and succession plans, particularly for Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs)
Amid news buzz in regard to UCC or Uniform Civil Code in India, various tax and investment experts are busy finding out how this will impact the income tax outgo of earning individuals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently talked about UCC and reports say it could be tabled in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. In addition to other implications, UCC when implemented will impact income tax laws and succession plans in India. The most direct impact is likely to be on the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and the income tax benefits associated with it.
