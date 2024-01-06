Income tax HRA: Why Bengaluru is not considered a metro city for taxpayers?
Bangalore is not classified as a metro city for house rent allowance (HRA) tax exemptions under income tax laws, resulting in residents being able to claim only 40% of their basic salary as tax-exempt HRA
Bengaluru undoubtedly boasts all the characteristics of a modern global metropolis - a booming IT and startup hub, cosmopolitan culture, and premium infrastructure. However, the city strangely does not cut a metro for house rent allowance tax exemptions under income tax laws.