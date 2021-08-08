Income Tax implication of gift given by a member to own HUF

When the government gives by one hand, it generally takes back by another hand. As per provisions of Section 64(2) where any member gifts any asset to the HUF of which he is a member, the income arising from such gifted asset is required to be clubbed with the income of the member who has gifted such asset. So though the income from the investment will get credited in the books of accounts of the HUF, you will have to include such income in your hands year after year and even after the gifted asset changes it form.