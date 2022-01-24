Income tax implications for NRIs coming back to India for good

As far as investments lying outside India are concerned, there is no restriction as to the time up to which you can retain them outside India. So there is no need for you to dispose of those investments soon and bring the money into India. Once you get the money back into India you can either keep the same in a Resident Foreign Currency (RFC) account which can any time be remitted back out of India or use the same in India the way you wish. However, once you become a resident for tax purposes, you will have to declare all your foreign assets and investments in your ITR.