Income tax implications in case of partition of an HUF

Before amendment of Section 171 of the Income Tax Act in 1978, an HUF could be partitioned in partly with respect to some of its members and also with respect to some of its assets. However, after this amendment, a partial partition is not recognised by the income tax laws. So the partition of an HUF is valid only if it is a full partition with respect to all the assets and with respect to all the members. In order to make the partition fully effective for the purpose of income tax, you have to obtain an order from your assessing officer recognising such total partition for which you have to make an application to the assessing officer. The assets received by the members on the full partition of the HUF are fully tax-free in the hands of the members as the same is not treated as transfer under the tax laws.