From family vacations to business trips, here's how large foreign expenses affect your taxes
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 31 Jul 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Summary
According to the Income Tax Act, even if your income is tax-exempt, you still need to file an ITR if you spend more than ₹2 lakh on foreign travel for yourself or anyone else.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Say you're planning a vacation abroad with your family. Your spouse, whose income isn't large enough to be taxed, books a ₹5-lakh overseas tour package using her bank account. You all have a great time and return refreshed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story