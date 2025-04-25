Money
How you can save up to ₹7,000 on interest income under the new tax regime
SummaryInterest earned in statutory provident funds, recognized provident funds up to 9.5%, Sukanya Samriddhi accounts, and Post Office savings accounts is exempt under the new tax regime.
MUMBAI : Though the new tax regime offers a simpler framework by eliminating deductions and exemptions, some incomes are still eligible for tax benefits.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more