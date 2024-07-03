Income tax: Is exemption from capital gains available for investment in a plot of land or commercial property?

  • There is no provision under the income tax laws providing for exemption from long-term capital gains arising on the sale of a plot by reinvesting in a commercial property or a pure plot of land.

Balwant Jain
Updated08:33 AM IST
Any taxpayer can avail of an exemption on long-term capital gains arising on the sale of land or buildings by investing the indexed capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified financial institutions
Any taxpayer can avail of an exemption on long-term capital gains arising on the sale of land or buildings by investing the indexed capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified financial institutions

Can the capital gains from the plot of a land sale be re-invested to purchase a plot of land or commercial property for tax exemption?

Exemption from capital gains on the sale of any asset can be claimed only if the asset sold is a long-term capital asset. The period prescribed for this purpose is different for different assets. Land and buildings become long-term assets if held for more than twenty-four months.

Long-term capital gains arising on the sale of land can be saved by an Individual or a HUF under Section 54F by investing the net sale proceeds in buying a residential house within the prescribed time limit, subject to the condition that the taxpayer does not own more than one residential house on the date of sale of the land.

 

Alternatively, any taxpayer can avail of an exemption on long-term capital gains arising on the sale of land or buildings by investing the indexed capital gains in capital gains bonds of specified financial institutions like REC, PFC, NHAI, and PFC. This exemption can be claimed up to 50 lakh in a year and in respect of all the transactions of long-term capital gains for the year.

There is no provision under the income tax laws providing for exemption from long-term capital gains arising on the sale of a plot by reinvesting in a commercial property or a pure plot of land. You can claim an exemption under Section 54F for the purchase of a plot of land for the construction of a residential house on the same, provided that the construction is completed within three years from the date of sale of the plot of land.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached at jainbalwant@gmail.com and on @jainbalwant on X.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMoneyQ&AIncome tax: Is exemption from capital gains available for investment in a plot of land or commercial property?

Most Active Stocks

Federal Bank

180.75
04:06 AM | 3 JUL 2024
5.7 (3.26%)

HDFC Bank

1,775.50
04:06 AM | 3 JUL 2024
44.95 (2.6%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.70
04:06 AM | 3 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.24%)

Bank Of Baroda

266.70
04:06 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

970.75
03:57 AM | 3 JUL 2024
63.05 (6.95%)

KEC International

951.40
03:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
48.7 (5.39%)

Action Construction Equipment

1,554.25
03:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
68.4 (4.6%)

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

720.00
03:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
30.2 (4.38%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Money

    More From Popular in Money
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue