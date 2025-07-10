Income Tax: ITR-1 or ITR-2? Which one should you choose when filing returns? Eligibility, differences and more explained

Income tax: ITR form selection is vital for tax returns. ITR-1 suits salaried individuals with income up to 50 lakh, whereas ITR-2 caters to a wider income spectrum. Filing the wrong form can cause rejection by the Income Tax Department and delay refunds.

Riya R Alex
Published10 Jul 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Income tax: Understanding key differences between ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms.
Income tax: Understanding key differences between ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms.

Selecting the right ITR form is essential when filing income tax returns. Filing your return using the wrong form can lead to rejection by the Income Tax Department and even a delay in refunds. Among individual taxpayers, the most common confusion arises between ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-2, both designed for taxpayers with specific income profiles.

Here's a detailed guide to understand the key differences between these two forms –

What is Form ITR-1?

Form ITR-1, also referred to as ITR-1 (SAHAJ), is the most appropriate form for salaried individuals. This form should be selected by taxpayers with a total annual income of up to 50 lakh, owning one house property, agricultural income not exceeding 5,000, deriving income from other sources and long-term capital gains of up to 1.25 lakh under Section 112A.

Also Read | Income tax filing: How to deal with inaccuracies in annual information statement

Who is not eligible for Form ITR-1?

Individuals ineligible to file the ITR-1 form are —

  • Resident Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR), and Non-Resident Indian (NRI)
  • Receive income from other sources such as lottery, racehorses, legal gambling, etc.
  • Taxable capital gains.
  • Director in a company.
  • Tax deduction under section 194N of the Income Tax Act.
  • Deferred income tax on ESOP received from the employer, being an eligible start-up.

Also Read | ITR Filing FY 2024-25: THESE 7 income tax mistakes can get you a tax notice

What is ITR-2?

ITR-2 covers a wider range of income sources than ITR-1. Form ITR-2 is meant for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with no business or professional income. Individuals and HUFs with a salaried income of more than 50 lakh, more than one house, all types of capital gains, foreign income, taxpayers owning unlisted shares, and agricultural income of more than 5,000 are eligible to file the ITR-2 form.

Who is not eligible for ITR-2?

Taxpayers ineligible for filing returns via ITR-2 are — 

  • Companies and trusts.
  • ITR-2 cannot be filed by any individual or HUF if their total income for the year includes income from business or profession, as well as income from interest, salary, bonus, commission, or remuneration from a partnership firm

FeatureITR-1ITR-2
IncomeUp to 50 lakhOver 50 lakh
ApplicantResident Individual Resident or non-resident indivduals and HUFs
Capital gainsLong-term capital gains under section 112A up to Rs.1.25 lakhsBoth short-term and long-term gains
Agricultural incomeUp to 5,000Over 5,000
Income from propertyOne houseMore than one house

In conclusion, it is extremely important for every taxpayer to understand the eligibility criteria of every income tax return form before filing. In case of any doubts, a taxpayer must reach out to a professional or check the official guidelines on the Income Tax Department’s website. 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional for guidance specific to their financial situation and compliance requirements.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax: ITR-1 or ITR-2? Which one should you choose when filing returns? Eligibility, differences and more explained
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.