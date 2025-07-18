Income Tax: ITR-2 enabled for filing return through online mode

The income tax (I-T) department has now enabled ITR-2 for filing returns through online mode with pre-filled data at the e-filing portal.

ITR-2 is meant for the individuals who want to file their Income Tax returns (ITR) of income from sources such as salary, pension, capital gains, and other sources. Meanwhile, taxpayers who earn from business or profession are supposed to use ITR-3.

“In online mode, most details are auto filled, it is more user friendly. When someone opts for the excel utility, one can simply download it and fill at their leisure. Excel has been around for a longer period and the department has continued it whereas the online version is more user-friendly,” says CA Chirag Chauhan, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

On July 11, income tax department released the excel utilities of ITR-2 and ITR-3 for AY 2025-26. Prior to that, excel utilities of only ITR-1 and ITR-4 were released.

When taxpayers file their tax return through excel utility, they must generate a JSON file and upload it to the portal whereas the online utility is considered more user-friendly and convenient by taxpayers.

ITR forms: Who is supposed to use which form? ITR-1: It is meant for resident individuals with a total income of up to ₹50 lakh.

ITR-2: It can be used by individuals or Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj).

ITR-3: This is meant for individuals and HUFs engaged in business or profession requiring the maintenance of elaborate books of accounts.

ITR-4: It can be filed by a Resident Individual/ HUF/ Firm (other than LLP) who has income not exceeding ₹50 lakh during the FY, income from business and profession computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, income from salary/pension, one house property, agricultural income (up to ₹ 5,000) and other sources.

ITR-5: This income tax form can be used to file ITR by a firm, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP), Body of Individuals (BOI), and Artificial Juridical Person (AJP).