ITR filing due date: Why did Centre extend last day to file income tax return?

ITR Filing Due Date Extended: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a late night statement on Monday again extended the due date to file ITR (income tax return), in a relief for taxpayers.

The ITR filing deadline was extended by a day to 16 September, which means that the last date to file ITR is today.

In a statement issued on late Monday night, the CBDT said that it was extending income tax ITR filing due date from 15 September to 16 September.

“The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025,” the CBDT said in the press release.

Also Read | ITR Due Date Extension 2025 LIVE: Last day to file ITR today

The official X handle of the Income Tax Department also confirmed the news and informed that the ITR filing portal was down from 12 am to 2:30 am on 16 September.

“To enable changes in the utilities, the e- filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30AM on 16th September 2025,” it said.

Why did Centre increase ITR filing due date? The income tax ITR filing due date extension came after users on social media complained about glitches on the official income tax portal.

Since 14 September, Saturday, complaints on social media from taxpayers and chartered accountants poured in about them being unable to file ITR due to issues on the official portal.

Users flagged a slow website, and said that the income tax portal was down. They demanded an extension to the income tax ITR filing due date.

“The current state of the Income Tax Portal is pathetic slow, glitchy & non-functional. Taxpayers & professionals are helpless. Request @IncomeTaxIndia @FinMinIndia to kindly extend due dates,” a user noted.

“The government should realise that Taxpayers are also a Vote Bank!! They should not be taken for granted and be at the mercy of non non-functional income tax portal Due date should be extended immediately as many taxpayers still struggling,” CA Chrag Chauhan wrote in a post on X.

Also Read | CBDT announces last-minute ITR extension to 16 September

Before extending the ITR filing deadline, the income tax department said that over 7.3 crore people have filed their ITRs in a record-breaking feat.

“A record 7.3 crore+ ITRs have been filed till 15th Sept 2025, surpassing last year’s 7.28 crore. We sincerely thank taxpayers & professionals for their timely compliance,” it said in a post on X.