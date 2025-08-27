Income Tax: Keep these 6 key documents handy before filing your ITR

ITR 2025: Fewer than three weeks remain before the last date to file the income tax return (ITR) for FY 2024-25, as the government has set September 15 as the deadline. At this time, taxpayers need to arrange all necessary documents before they file the return, either by themselves or with the help of a chartered accountant or tax practitioner.

Interestingly, as of August 26, 2025, the Income Tax (I-T) website revealed that over 3.75 crore returns had already been filed for FY 2024-25. Out of these, more than 2.37 crore ITRs had already been processed.

These are some of the important documents that you need for your ITR filing.

ITR 2025: Documents you need I. PAN linked to Aadhaar: Although it goes without saying, let us say it again. You need a PAN linked to Aadhaar to file your income tax return.

II. Form 16: This is the certificate issued by the employer to the taxpayer, which carries details regarding tax deducted at source (TDS) during the year.

III. Form 26AS: It is a statement of all the details of TDS, tax collected at source (TCS) and advance tax paid by the taxpayer.

IV. AIS (Annual Information Statement): This provides details about a taxpayer, including income, financial transactions and tax information. Taxpayers can download the AIS on the income tax e-filing account.

Before filing the income tax return, it is advisable to cross-check all the reported income in Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) to avoid errors.

V. Capital gain P&L statement: If you invested in stocks and mutual funds and sold a few of them during the year, you need to download a P&L (profit and loss) from a broker's site, such as Zerodha or Groww, to calculate capital gains.

If you have invested in crypto platforms, you need to download statements from the respective platforms to calculate capital gains.

VI. Interest certificate: Additionally, taxpayers need to download the interest certificate from banks for savings, recurring and fixed deposits.

Also, make sure you have access to the mobile connection linked to your Aadhaar. After the return is filed, an OTP will be sent to this network for verification of ITR.