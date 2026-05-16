Can you claim Income-Tax deduction on loan for EV purchase? Here's eligibility criteria and key highlights, explained

Deduction for loan used to purchase an electric vehicle is provided under Section 80EEB of the Income-Tax Act (ITA) for interest payment up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year under the old tax regime.
Notably, this tax benefit was implemented by the Centre to encourage EV adoption in India, promote the sector among ordinary citizens, and bring around a shift for the auto industry.
Even if you do not purchase an EV, a self-employed or business owner taxpayer in India can report a car loan under Section 80D and claim it as a business expense to gain relief under both the old tax regime and new tax regime.
Notably, in order to claim this deduction, details of your car loan must be included in your returns, where interest paid toward the loan is reported as a business expenses. For this, you can approach your bank for the interest certificate which is to be submitted with your tax papers.
Further, if your car is also used for personal reasons, you can only claim benefits for the official or business use — i.e. if you use it 60:40 for business vs personal reasons, you can only claim 60% of the expenses when filing taxes. It is thus important to keep detailed records of your car usage, fuel expenses, maintenance costs, and other relevant documents to support your tax claims.
Depending on the type of car, you can also claim depreciation on the asset (since it is a business purchase) based on applicable rates; and claim deductions for fuel and maintenance purposes of the business asset (car). These can be discussed with your financial planner or Chartered Accountant.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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