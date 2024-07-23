Income tax, LTCG, to exemptions: Top 12 proposals from Sitharaman’s Budget 2024 that impact tax payers, salaried class

  • Budget 2024: Listed are 12 key tax changes to impact individuals. While the three income tax are likely to benefit middle class and one pertaining to NPS enhances employee security. The change in the long an short term capital gains tax is a negative. Check Details

Ujjval Jauhari
Published23 Jul 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Budget 2024: Here are 5 key tax changes to impact individuals
Budget 2024: Here are 5 key tax changes to impact individuals

Budget 2024: The expectations remained high on some relief being provided by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the individual tax payers during the budget. The expectations also had increased looking at rising tax collection following special dividend by the Reserve Bank of India leading to better fiscal health

The Finance Minister did not disappoint much providing some relief to the tax payers.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman announces 10 Key things in TCS, TDS norms

Key income tax changes

  1. Standard deduction for salaried employees increased from 50,000 to 75,000.

2. Deduction on family pension for pensioners enhanced from 15,000/- to 25,000/-

3. The 5% tax rate slab was changed from 5 lakh to 7 lakh.

Revised tax rate structure under the new income tax regime _ as per the income tax scheme

 

Tax slabs: Old regime versus new regime

0-3 lakh rupees- Nil

3-7 lakh rupees- 5%

7-10 lakh rupees- 10%

10-12 lakh rupees-15%

12-15 lakh rupees -20%

Above 15 lakh rupees- 30%

Thus the Salaried employee in the new tax regime stands to save up to 17,500/- in income tax.

Also Read | Income tax budget 2024: Standard deduction for salaried individuals hiked

4. NPS - The benefit for social securities of salaried people can accrue as deduction of expenditure by employers towards NPS (new pension scheme is proposed to be increased from 10 to 14 per cent of the employee’s salaried.

Also Read | Deadline alert: Over 4 crore income tax returns filed till July 22

Capital Gains tax changes

5. Exemption limit for LTCG extended The increase in exemption limit for Long Term Capital Gains tax from 1 lakh to 1.25 lakhs is a welcome change.

However the changes in rates for short and Long term capital gains tax (LTCG and STCG) were not anticipated, and will be looked at with disappointment.

6. Short term capital gains (STCG) on certain financial assets will now attract a tax rate of 20 per cent.

7. Long term Capital gains (LTCG) on all financial and non-financial assets will attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent.

Other changes

8. Two tax exemption regimes for charities to be merged into one. The 5 per cent TDS rate on many payments merged into 2 per cent TDS rate.

9. TDS on repurchase of mutual fund units withdrawn- The 20 per cent TDS rate on repurchase of units by mutual funds or UTI withdrawn.

10. TDS rate on e-commerce operators has also been reduced from one to 0.1 per cent.

11. Delay for payment of TDS up to due date of filing statement decriminalized, which is looked at as another positive

12. Simplification of Reassessment

Assessment can be reopened beyond three years up to five years from the end of Assessment Year only if the escaped income is 50 lakh or more.

In search cases, time limit reduced from ten to six years before the year of search.

Expert Views

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI said that The emphasis on job creation, skilling, a boost to the MSME sector as well as tax relief to the middle classes will add more income in the hands of the people.

The increase in exemption limit for Long Term Capital Gains tax from 1 lakh to 1.25 lakhs is a welcome change. While the changes in rates for LTCG and STCG were not anticipated, the markets will take them in their stride added Chalasani

Karthick Jonagadla, smallcase Manager and Founder Quantace Research said that “Empowering the Lower Middle Class. Budget 2024 addresses the needs of the lower middle class by increasing disposable income through higher standard deductions and a simplified new income tax regime. Tax slabs now provide significant relief, ensuring more money for essential spending. This financial support aims to enhance the economic resilience of lower-income households, impacting over 5 crore families"

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 05:29 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome tax, LTCG, to exemptions: Top 12 proposals from Sitharaman’s Budget 2024 that impact tax payers, salaried class

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue