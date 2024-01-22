Income Tax: Missed Dec 31 deadline? You can request for condonation of delay in filing ITR; here's how
If a taxpayer happened to miss the December 31 deadline of filing income tax return (ITR), they can request for the condonation of delay on the e-filing portal to avoid the imposition of penalty.
In case you have delayed the e-verification or filing of income tax return (ITR) beyond December 31, you can make a proper request for the condonation of delay.
