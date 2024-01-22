In case you have delayed the e-verification or filing of income tax return (ITR) beyond December 31, you can make a proper request for the condonation of delay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ideally, if you have missed the verification of filing your income tax return by the deadline, you are liable to face penalty. But the provision of ‘condonation of delay’ can come as a saviour. This means you will be able to spare yourself from paying penal charges upon submission of condonation request on the e-filing portal.

Steps to follow for a condonation request: 1. Go to the income tax e-filing portal. Here you can log in to access your account.

2. Once you log in, you can go to services at the top ribbon of the page. In the scroll down menu, condonation request is the last option given.

3. Click on 'condonation request', and select the type of condonation request you want to proceed with. Then you can click on 'delay in submission of ITR-V'.

Applicant is meant to select the 'delay in submission of ITR-V' for placing condonation request.

4. Then the system gives the option to create condonation request. This is a three-step process.

5. The first step is to select the ITR, in the second step, you have to provide reason for delay and in the last step, condonation request is submitted.

Requirements for condonation of delay: It is vital to remember that in order to process the condonation of delay, these conditions must be met:

A. Tax payer must be a registered user of the e-filing portal.

B. Their PAN must be linked to the bank account.

C. Besides, it is also imperative that their bank account is validated and e-verification enabled.

Once you submit the request, the Income Tax Department is supposed to approve the request following which, taxpayer can submit the tax return.

