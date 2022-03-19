Income tax: My son, aged 8, works in TV serials. How his income will be taxed

Income tax: My son, aged 8, works in TV serials. How his income will be taxed2 min read . 10:38 AM IST
- Since the income earned by your son through acting and modelling exceeds taxable limit, he has to file and ITR and pay tax on it
My son aged 8 years works as child artist in TV serials. He earns around seven lakhs yearly from acting in TV serials and for modeling. In addition to the above income he has also earned interest of Rs. 1,50,000/- from deposits made in his name. Will he liable to pay any income tax on it or his income is required to be included in my income as my income is higher than my wife’s income.?
As per the clubbing provisions of the law of Section 64(1A) of the Income Tax Act any income arising or accruing to a minor is required to be clubbed and included in the income of the parent whose income is higher. However, in case the income is earned by the minor child through manual work or by using his special talent and expertise the clubbing provisions do not apply and such income gets taxed in the hands of the child. Since the income earned by your son through acting and modelling exceeds taxable limit, he has to file and ITR and pay tax on it.
However, due to clubbing provision, the interest on fixed deposit has to be clubbed with your income as your income is higher than your wife’s income. Please note that once the income of such minor child is clubbed with the income of a particular parent it continues to be so clubbed with the income of such parent even if the income of such parent becomes lower than the income of the other parent. Please note that there is an exemption upto Rs. 1500/- per child so the income of your son to be included in your income shall be Rs. 1,48,500/-.
Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on Twitter.
