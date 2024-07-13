Net direct tax collection for FY 2024-25 spiked to ₹5.74 lakh crore till July 11, 2024, witnessing a jump of 19.54 percent over the preceding fiscal, data released by the income tax (I-T) department indicated.
The gross collection of direct tax rose to ₹6.45 lakh crore, thus showing a jump of 23.24 percent.
Meanwhile, income tax refunds stood at ₹70,902 crore, a figure 64.49 percent higher than the corresponding figure in fiscal 2024.
The Income Tax (I-T) department released the latest figures on its official website on Friday evening.
If one takes a deep dive, one would discover that out of the net collection of ₹5.74 lakh crore of direct tax as on July 11, 2024, personal income tax collection contributed ₹3.46 lakh crore, whereas corporate tax contributed ₹2.10 lakh crore (see table below).
Securities transaction tax (STT) receipts, at the same time, stood at ₹16,634 crore while ‘other taxes’ amounted to ₹1,413 crore, the I-T department’s data revealed.
Other taxes (mentioned above) include equalisation levy, fringe benefit tax, wealth tax, banking cash transaction tax, hotel receipt tax, interest tax, expenditure tax, estate duty and gift tax.
|Category
|Direct tax collection (as on July 11) in ₹crore
|Corporate
|2,10,274
|Personal I-T
|3,46,036
|STT
|16,634
|Other taxes
|1,413
|Total
|5,74,357
Gross collection
Similarly, out of the gross collection of ₹6.45 lakh crore till July 11 this year, personal income tax contributed ₹3.61 lakh crore and corporate tax contributed ₹2.65 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, the proportion of securities transaction tax (STT) in gross collection stood at ₹16,634 crore and other taxes stood at ₹1,426 crore.
When seen in the percentage terms, gross collection of corporate tax saw a growth of 20.44 percent, personal income tax (gross) witnessed a growth of 22.76 percent and personal income tax (including STT) saw a jump of 25.31 percent.
Refunds
When it comes to refunds amounting to ₹70,902 crore, maximum refund of ₹55,063 crore was made to corporate taxpayers, whereas personal income tax payers received refunds amounting to ₹15,826 crore. Other taxes contributed a paltry ₹13 crore in refunds.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!