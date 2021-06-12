The income tax department on 7th June 2021 rolled out income tax new portal — www.incometax.gov.in. This new income tax portal has various advantages that aims to make income tax return (ITR) filing easy and seamless. To make e-filing easier for taxpayers, the income tax department has added many features in this new income tax e-filing portal that includes static password generation, which is re-usable in nature.

This static password feature of new income tax site is useful for those who don't have limited internet connection or access to mobile phone. Such taxpayers find it difficult to get OTP (One Time Password) or EVC (Electronic Verification Code). For such taxpayers, static password will be a useful tool given by the income tax new portal. By using static password, one can do the authentication as new website requires two layer authentication.

How to generate static password on new income tax site

For those who want to generate static password on the new income tax portal, they first need to login at www.incometax.gov.in. Then click at 'My Profile' option and follow some simple steps and their static password will get generated.

Here is step by step guide to generate static password on new income tax portal:

1] Log in at the new official income tax portal — www.incometax.gov.in;

2] Click at 'My Profile' option at available at profile page;

3] There you will find 'Generate Static Password' option on the left menu;

4] Read all instructions, terms & conditions carefully before clicking at 'Generate Static Password' option;

5] The taxpayer will be given 10 static passwords any anyone of it can be used for login.

However, the taxpayer must note that these 10 static passwords will be valid for 30 days only and one can't use same password for next time login.

