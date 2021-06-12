Income tax new portal: How you can generate static password

This static password feature of new income tax site is useful for those who don't have limited internet connection or access to mobile phone. Such taxpayers find it difficult to get OTP (One Time Password) or EVC (Electronic Verification Code). For such taxpayers, static password will be a useful tool given by the income tax new portal. By using static password, one can do the authentication as new website requires two layer authentication.

