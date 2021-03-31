Income tax new rules from tomorrow: All you need to know

TDS: In order to make more people file income tax returns (ITR), the finance minister has proposed higher TDS (tax deducted at source) or TCS (tax collected at source) rates in budget 2021. The budget has proposed the insertion of new Sections 206AB and 206CCA in the Income Tax Act as a special provision for the deduction of higher rates of TDS and TCS, respectively for the non-filers of an income tax return. "The individuals who have not filed the income tax returns, however, have a TDS or TCS deduction of more than ₹50,000 in the last 2 years, will have to pay TDS or TCS subject to a minimum of 5%. Here the deductor will now become responsible for collecting the ITR proof from the individuals for compliance," Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Cleartax said.