Income tax news: How one-time alimony is taxed?

A lower court has divorced me but my wife has put an appeal in High Court. So my divorce decree has been put on hold until the High Court decides the case. Now me and my wife do not wish the proceedings of court to go on and therefore want to go for mutual consent for divorce in the High Court. I don't have the amount to give to her as one-time alimony so I have decided to give away a property standing in my mother's name to my wife. I want to know if my mother can give the property which is in her name to my wife at the time of the divorce settlement in the high court. I also want to know whether my wife will have any tax implications now and when she sells that property.

