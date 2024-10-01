Income tax news: New TDS rates effective October 1 – What will change for taxpayers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced income tax changes in the Union Budget 2024, with certain updates scheduled to take effect from October 1. These crucial proposals, approved in the Finance Bill, include revised TDS rates that will be implemented on that date.
TDS is the method of collecting tax directly from the source of income. This applies to various income types, including salary, interest, commission, rent, brokerage, professional fees, and royalties.
The tax department deducts TDS at the specified rate when the recipient provides their Permanent Account Number (PAN). If the PAN is not provided, TDS is deducted at 20%.
According to Deloitte's official website, new TDS rates on these transactions will apply from 1 October.
"To reduce the tax burden on taxpayers, the government has removed the 20% TDS on mutual fund unit repurchases. Additionally, proceeds from share buybacks will be treated as dividend income and taxed based on the shareholder’s personal income tax slab. October 1 also marks the start of the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, which aims to settle pending disputes by reducing the outstanding tax amount," said Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-founder of Tax2win.
