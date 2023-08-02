If you have been wondering why your income tax return (ITR) has not been processed yet or why there has been a delay in getting tax refund , first check whether you have e-verified your ITR. If you do not e-verify your ITR, the filing process is treated as incomplete and your ITR becomes invalid.

“E-verification of ITRs is mandatory for it to be treated as valid. Effective August 2023, the income tax department has made it mandatory for tax filers to e-verify their returns within 30 days of filing returns," said Abhishek Soni CEO and Co-founder Tax2win.

How to verify your ITR?

While an offline verification can be done by printing and delivering a hard copy to the department's Central Processing Centre in Bangalore, e-verification offers a far more efficient digital alternative, said Abhishek Soni

How to e-verify your ITR?

The income tax department allows you to complete the e-verification process using either Aadhaar OTP (one-time password), or pre-validation using internet banking, bank account, or demat account. One can e-verify either through the digital signature certificate also. “E-verification through the digital signature certificate can happen only if the e-verification is done immediately after filing," said Soni.

Steps to e-verify your ITR

-Go to the income tax department's e-filing portal. Click on 'e-Verify Return'.

-You need to enter your PAN, assessment year for which the verification is being done (2023-24), and acknowledgment number.

-Alternatively, you can also log in with your PAN and password, then go to "My Account" and then click "e-Verify Return".

-The new page will then display the file for which verification is pending.

-Click on "e- verify" where you will be shown three options:

1) I already have an EVC to e-verify my return.

2) I do not have an EVC and I would like to generate EVC to e-verify my return.

3) I would like to use Aadhaar OTP to e-verify my return.

The process of verifying through Aadhar OTP is fairly straightforward. One can use the OTP delivered to the mobile number registered and mapped with Aadhar to confirm and e-verify the returns.

If you already have an e-verification code you can use the same or generate it via your net banking portal, demat account, or offline through an ATM as well. This e-verification code can be used to verify the return filing online.

Another simple way to e-verify is by logging into the net banking portal and navigating through the e-verify ITR segment.

In case of successful e-verification, an acknowledgment will be sent to you.

Meanwhile, a record 6.77 crore income tax returns for the assessment year 2023-24 were filed till July 31, the income tax department said on Tuesday.

July 31 was the last date for filing income tax returns by salaried taxpayers and those who do not need to get their accounts audited for income earned in FY 2023.