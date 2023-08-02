Income tax news: No ITR refund till you verify it. Here's how to e-verify your tax returns2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:38 PM IST
E-verification of income tax returns is mandatory for them to be treated as valid, according to the income tax department. Tax filers can complete the process using Aadhaar OTP, internet banking, bank account, demat account, or digital signature certificate
If you have been wondering why your income tax return (ITR) has not been processed yet or why there has been a delay in getting tax refund, first check whether you have e-verified your ITR. If you do not e-verify your ITR, the filing process is treated as incomplete and your ITR becomes invalid.
