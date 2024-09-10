There's been a surge in income tax notices. Here's why, and how to respond.
Summary
- By responding promptly and accurately, and seeking professional advice when needed, taxpayers can ensure compliance, avoid delays in processing tax refunds, and minimise the risk of penalties.
There has been a marked increase in the number of income tax notices issued to taxpayers across India in recent months. These communications – on everything from defective returns to demands for additional taxes – have caused anxiety and confusion, especially among individual taxpayers.